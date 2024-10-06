StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
CULP opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
