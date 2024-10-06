StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 39,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,134. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 341,131 shares of company stock worth $1,947,474 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.