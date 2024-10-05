Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

SBNY opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.10.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

