Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NGVT

Ingevity Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.