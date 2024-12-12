Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.