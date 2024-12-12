HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,062 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in CyberArk Software by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $324.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $333.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.04 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

