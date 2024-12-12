Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $249,929.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,658.50. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,209 shares of company stock worth $4,940,022. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TNL opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

