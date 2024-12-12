Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRV. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.83. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $181.03 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

