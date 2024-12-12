Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.72 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 22,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% in the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

