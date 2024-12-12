Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

