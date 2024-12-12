CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRH by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after buying an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,540,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 515.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CRH by 36,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

