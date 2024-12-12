Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

