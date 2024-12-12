Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 30,532 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 180.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $76,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 371.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 4,214.29%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.