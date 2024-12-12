Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,630 shares in the company, valued at $59,633,905.40. This trade represents a 8.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,107 shares of company stock worth $13,042,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

