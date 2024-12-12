Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.9 %
CWK stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
