Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $833,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

