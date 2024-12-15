Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5,597.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

