Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 215.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Par Pacific news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,174.20. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $920.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

