Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 7,385 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 3,683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 274,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 267,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,317,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 1.0 %

LKQ opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.