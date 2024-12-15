HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 19,722 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in REV Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in REV Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in REV Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on REVG. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

REV Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $35.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

