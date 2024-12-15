Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 304.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,329,000 after acquiring an additional 337,250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,670,000 after purchasing an additional 295,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 811.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,115 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 379.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,115,000 after buying an additional 189,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

