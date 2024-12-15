Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.67, a P/E/G ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,395. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

