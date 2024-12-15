Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 7,926 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,634 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 370,722 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.06 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

