Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 3,640.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Reddit worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $118.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

RDDT stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.74.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $2,704,885.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,214,850.06. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $828,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,578,562.25. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,644 shares of company stock worth $31,195,790 over the last ninety days.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

