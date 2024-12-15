Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

