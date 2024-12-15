Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 149,311 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,181 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 149,311 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,625 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 591,251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $2,669,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

TRIP stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

