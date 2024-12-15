Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $760,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

HSIC opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

