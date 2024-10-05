StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.32 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 24.63% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

