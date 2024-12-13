Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 754.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $3,444,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 32.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NVGS stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVGS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

