CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $94.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.