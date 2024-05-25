Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $520,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

