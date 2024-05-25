Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Greencore Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.13) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.60 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.68. The company has a market cap of £784.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,394.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.