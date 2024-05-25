Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Greencore Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.13) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.60 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.68. The company has a market cap of £784.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,394.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

