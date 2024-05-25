DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 313.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 265,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

