Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($28,024.91). 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
Featured Stories
