Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.07. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £324.78 million, a PE ratio of 714.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($28,024.91). 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

