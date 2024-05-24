GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 833,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,207,000 after buying an additional 118,236 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 62,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IJR opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

