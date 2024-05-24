Assetmark Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $96.11 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

