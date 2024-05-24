GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,080 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie downgraded MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 4.4 %

MMYT stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.