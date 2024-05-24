Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,198,000 after purchasing an additional 303,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

