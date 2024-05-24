Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
NYSE:SWK opened at $86.00 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
