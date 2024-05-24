Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.590 EPS.

PLAB stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Photronics has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

