King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,759. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $630,884. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

