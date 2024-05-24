King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,699 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 853,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.40. 750,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

