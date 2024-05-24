Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.15. 18,752,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,595,957. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.