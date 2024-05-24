Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

Diageo stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.47. 106,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.