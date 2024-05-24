GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,434 shares of company stock worth $16,545,931. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $594.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -224.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.96.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

