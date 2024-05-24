iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,928.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 75,595 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $187,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

