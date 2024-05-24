UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in UBS Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.9 %

UBS Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 498,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

