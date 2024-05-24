Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $68,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,336.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $768.23 and a one year high of $1,340.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,119.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

