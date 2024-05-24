Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.19. 6,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $126.35.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

