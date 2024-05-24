InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,803. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

