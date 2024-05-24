InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,803. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.