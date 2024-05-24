InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,772,488. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.